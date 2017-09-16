WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Z factor

Re: The Z factor
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:59 am
JonB95





'half the player Lomax is'... lol... I love Lomax but Barba had them running scared every time he took on the line. awesome turn of pace for his try. Jonny went ok at 6, we need to stop shifting him around now.
Re: The Z factor
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:06 pm
Judder Man






Lebron James wrote:
Take the pillow out of your mouth, Stop bending over for him for a minute and stop exaggerating. He was alright. Nothing more, nothing less and still half the player lomax is


Regards

King James



I think "Pessimistic Pete" would agree he did a little more than alright, Barba showed some nice touches, very smart player seemed to be communicating well with his half backs and hooker.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: The Z factor
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:19 pm
St pete





Judder Man wrote:
I think "Pessimistic Pete" would agree he did a little more than alright, Barba showed some nice touches, very smart player seemed to be communicating well with his half backs and hooker.


Hang on a minute. I've not called Barba bad player and I've stated I'm big barba fan and I think He Will come good NEXT year.

Answer these questions

Is barba unfit ?
Did he deserve to walk straight in team?
Did he play poor against Wigan and Wakefield?
Did he look slow in the two games?
Was he poor under the high ball?

I was stating facts.





Re: The Z factor
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:18 am
LFC Saint




But the problem is Pete you never mentioned.

Does he look better with the ball ?
He is linking up better ?
Is his passing game better ?

The problem is. If we was flying high top of the league i would agree with you leave him out. But the fact is the majority of the team including Lomax have let this team down this year. None of played well enough consistenly so yes they deserve to be droped or move for someone who is capable of world class performances.

If James Graham was in his pomp at Saints would you give him injections and strap him up for a game we need win, or would you not play so Greg Richards can start ?

Were in desperate need and no coach or club with a brain cell between them would not play Ben Barba its as simple as that
Re: The Z factor
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 9:12 am
St pete





LFC Saint wrote:
But the problem is Pete you never mentioned.

Does he look better with the ball ?
He is linking up better ?
Is his passing game better ?

The problem is. If we was flying high top of the league i would agree with you leave him out. But the fact is the majority of the team including Lomax have let this team down this year. None of played well enough consistenly so yes they deserve to be droped or move for someone who is capable of world class performances.

If James Graham was in his pomp at Saints would you give him injections and strap him up for a game we need win, or would you not play so Greg Richards can start ?

Were in desperate need and no coach or club with a brain cell between them would not play Ben Barba its as simple as that


He's shown glimpes of what he can do with ball but certainly nothing to say he's still world class . He s doing nothing more than hardavker or Tomkins can do. His kick returns are poor at the moment but lomax been like that since his injuries


I don't think he has linked up the play as good as jonny lomax so far to be honest.. Jonny is very very good at linking the play and being the 3rd pivot

His passing game has been very hit and miss. The threw two awful passes against hudds and few more against Wigan and one resulted in gildart try.

In summary he was awful against Wigan, very poor against wakey and had decent game against hudds..yes massive improvement against hudds but let's not kid ourselves that it was the Ben barba show and was world class.

Like I said, I think he will be a good signing for us if he gets fit but can't make excuses for him because of his name..





Re: The Z factor
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 11:22 am
Judder Man






St pete wrote:
He's shown glimpes of what he can do with ball but certainly nothing to say he's still world class . He s doing nothing more than hardavker or Tomkins can do. His kick returns are poor at the moment but lomax been like that since his injuries


I don't think he has linked up the play as good as jonny lomax so far to be honest.. Jonny is very very good at linking the play and being the 3rd pivot

His passing game has been very hit and miss. The threw two awful passes against hudds and few more against Wigan and one resulted in gildart try.

In summary he was awful against Wigan, very poor against wakey and had decent game against hudds..yes massive improvement against hudds but let's not kid ourselves that it was the Ben barba show and was world class.

Like I said, I think he will be a good signing for us if he gets fit but can't make excuses for him because of his name..


He's getting there seems to be improving in every game, his try was what we are going to see, he skinned Leeming for pace and it was Leeming who chased Grace down in the 1st half. I,m not sure if I agree totally about his passing game, he takes the ball up right up to the point of the tackle and releases, a few of our players are not ready for that kind of stuff, Morgan in particular has over run on a couple of occasions and is taking the ball behind his shoulder.
'
Our support play when Barba is around needs to be smarter, he now seems to be communicating with Roby and Richardson to open up play in the attacking line, so hopefully there is some growth in understanding there.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: The Z factor
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 2:00 pm
St pete





Judder Man wrote:
He's getting there seems to be improving in every game, his try was what we are going to see, he skinned Leeming for pace and it was Leeming who chased Grace down in the 1st half. I,m not sure if I agree totally about his passing game, he takes the ball up right up to the point of the tackle and releases, a few of our players are not ready for that kind of stuff, Morgan in particular has over run on a couple of occasions and is taking the ball behind his shoulder.
'
Our support play when Barba is around needs to be smarter, he now seems to be communicating with Roby and Richardson to open up play in the attacking line, so hopefully there is some growth in understanding there.


It seems barba is excellent and the rest of the team are miles Beihind him? He has half decent game against hudds a team with nothing to play for and it's like who was jonny lomax .

He did throw bad passes and can't blame anyone else. I remember lomax first game after about 12 month out and half on here wanted shut and he went on to me Wayne Bennett fullback for England. Obviously your name goes along way in st Helens.

Yes we all want barba to be the best player in super league but he's got to be treated like the rest





Re: The Z factor
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 7:04 pm
Lebron James




Has a half decent game against the worst team in the super 8s and the saints fans are ejaculating. Lol
Totally agree with St Pete here

Regards

King James
Re: The Z factor
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 8:27 pm
St pete





Lebron James wrote:
Has a half decent game against the worst team in the super 8s and the saints fans are ejaculating. Lol
Totally agree with St Pete here

Regards

King James


And we don't agree on much I might add.





