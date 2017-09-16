LFC Saint wrote:
But the problem is Pete you never mentioned.
Does he look better with the ball ?
He is linking up better ?
Is his passing game better ?
The problem is. If we was flying high top of the league i would agree with you leave him out. But the fact is the majority of the team including Lomax have let this team down this year. None of played well enough consistenly so yes they deserve to be droped or move for someone who is capable of world class performances.
If James Graham was in his pomp at Saints would you give him injections and strap him up for a game we need win, or would you not play so Greg Richards can start ?
Were in desperate need and no coach or club with a brain cell between them would not play Ben Barba its as simple as that
He's shown glimpes of what he can do with ball but certainly nothing to say he's still world class . He s doing nothing more than hardavker or Tomkins can do. His kick returns are poor at the moment but lomax been like that since his injuries
I don't think he has linked up the play as good as jonny lomax so far to be honest.. Jonny is very very good at linking the play and being the 3rd pivot
His passing game has been very hit and miss. The threw two awful passes against hudds and few more against Wigan and one resulted in gildart try.
In summary he was awful against Wigan, very poor against wakey and had decent game against hudds..yes massive improvement against hudds but let's not kid ourselves that it was the Ben barba show and was world class.
Like I said, I think he will be a good signing for us if he gets fit but can't make excuses for him because of his name..