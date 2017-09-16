But the problem is Pete you never mentioned.



Does he look better with the ball ?

He is linking up better ?

Is his passing game better ?



The problem is. If we was flying high top of the league i would agree with you leave him out. But the fact is the majority of the team including Lomax have let this team down this year. None of played well enough consistenly so yes they deserve to be droped or move for someone who is capable of world class performances.



If James Graham was in his pomp at Saints would you give him injections and strap him up for a game we need win, or would you not play so Greg Richards can start ?



Were in desperate need and no coach or club with a brain cell between them would not play Ben Barba its as simple as that