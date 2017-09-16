WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Z factor

Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:59 am
'half the player Lomax is'... lol... I love Lomax but Barba had them running scared every time he took on the line. awesome turn of pace for his try. Jonny went ok at 6, we need to stop shifting him around now.
Sat Sep 16, 2017 1:06 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Take the pillow out of your mouth, Stop bending over for him for a minute and stop exaggerating. He was alright. Nothing more, nothing less and still half the player lomax is


Regards

King James



I think "Pessimistic Pete" would agree he did a little more than alright, Barba showed some nice touches, very smart player seemed to be communicating well with his half backs and hooker.
The new dynasty of super saints is coming to a ground near you.
Percival-Lomax--Charnock-Thompson-Makinson-Swift-Walmsley, not Eastmond...the future is coming.
Re: The Z factor
Sat Sep 16, 2017 9:19 pm
Judder Man wrote:
I think "Pessimistic Pete" would agree he did a little more than alright, Barba showed some nice touches, very smart player seemed to be communicating well with his half backs and hooker.


Hang on a minute. I've not called Barba bad player and I've stated I'm big barba fan and I think He Will come good NEXT year.

Answer these questions

Is barba unfit ?
Did he deserve to walk straight in team?
Did he play poor against Wigan and Wakefield?
Did he look slow in the two games?
Was he poor under the high ball?

I was stating facts.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
