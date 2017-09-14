WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Z factor

Re: The Z factor
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 8:01 pm
St pete
Lebron James wrote:
There is. But obvious he isnt even fit, let alone match fit. Which begs the question. Why not?

I'm backing him to be decent next year but the fact he's this unfit and has been training with us 16 weeks is a big big worry for me.

Why is he so unfit? Has he been putting the work In? Is he really here to play or just collect his money? Could he be finished?

Pre season isn't even 16 weeks so how the hell we going to get him fit for the start of next season?

Imho I've never seen a back in such bad condition. Scott Gibbs was overweight, never looked fit but he had the heart and disire and was very good player. I remember big Alex walmsley being really unfit but he was a big man and only just turned pro and wasn't as unfit as barba.
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:20 am
Sadfish
I think he has shown some great work already, we just need to bring him down to our level and go from there ;)
Image
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:01 am
St pete
Sadfish wrote:
I think he has shown some great work already, we just need to bring him down to our level and go from there ;)


He's on Ricky Bibey level for catching at the min :lol:
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 11:35 am
St pete wrote:
I'm backing him to be decent next year but the fact he's this unfit and has been training with us 16 weeks is a big big worry for me.

Why is he so unfit? Has he been putting the work In? Is he really here to play or just collect his money? Could he be finished?

Pre season isn't even 16 weeks so how the hell we going to get him fit for the start of next season?

Imho I've never seen a back in such bad condition. Scott Gibbs was overweight, never looked fit but he had the heart and disire and was very good player. I remember big Alex walmsley being really unfit but he was a big man and only just turned pro and wasn't as unfit as barba.


Spot on mate. Give me 16 weeks of training with St Helens and I guarantee I would be able to play 80 minutes in his position. People saying "oh well hes not match fit" are using at as excuse. He should be match fit. When Longy did his knee, he was back playing full matches within 3 months of being able to put pressure on it. Thats the difference.

Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 8:52 pm
Some embarrasing comments on this thread.

He was fantastic tonight.
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:00 pm
LFC Saint wrote:
Some embarrasing comments on this thread.

He was fantastic tonight.


Take the pillow out of your mouth, Stop bending over for him for a minute and stop exaggerating. He was alright. Nothing more, nothing less and still half the player lomax is


Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:03 pm
Bending over for him. Nice of you to make homophobic remarks to get your wind up post across.

No wonder not many people post on here. Dont mind banter when posters are funny.
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:19 pm
The Chair Maker
Good game from the magic man today.

Showed the potential threat he will pose when fully fit.

Think Richardson Lomax and Barba is the half back combo going forward.
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:34 pm
St pete
The Chair Maker wrote:
Good game from the magic man today.

Showed the potential threat he will pose when fully fit.

Think Richardson Lomax and Barba is the half back combo going forward.


Few nice breaks. Set up grace and took he try very well. Massive improvement on last week. I think he looked more interested tonight than last two weeks.

Very surprised hudds didn't put him under pressure with the high balls.

He was still very tired and thrown some silly passes but seen glimpses of what i think he will do next year.
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 15, 2017 9:43 pm
St pete
The Chair Maker wrote:
Good game from the magic man today.

Showed the potential threat he will pose when fully fit.

Think Richardson Lomax and Barba is the half back combo going forward.


Few nice breaks. Set up grace and took he try very well. Massive improvement on last week. I think he looked more interested tonight than last two weeks.

Very surprised hudds didn't put him under pressure with the high balls.

He was still very tired and thrown some silly passes but seen glimpses of what i think he will do next year.
Who is online

