Lebron James wrote: There is. But obvious he isnt even fit, let alone match fit. Which begs the question. Why not?



Regards



King james

I'm backing him to be decent next year but the fact he's this unfit and has been training with us 16 weeks is a big big worry for me.Why is he so unfit? Has he been putting the work In? Is he really here to play or just collect his money? Could he be finished?Pre season isn't even 16 weeks so how the hell we going to get him fit for the start of next season?Imho I've never seen a back in such bad condition. Scott Gibbs was overweight, never looked fit but he had the heart and disire and was very good player. I remember big Alex walmsley being really unfit but he was a big man and only just turned pro and wasn't as unfit as barba.