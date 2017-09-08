WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Z factor

Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:45 pm
St pete User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16944
Saddened! wrote:
Sam Tomkins is only now coming back to any sort of decent performance and is still a mile off what he used to be. It takes time to get the right conditioning back and he's been out longer than Tomkins. If you don't play, no amount of gym work can recreate that. He had 9 months of barely playing in Union, being told to stay away from training, then a few months where he was between clubs, then the ban.

He just needs time and a good pre-season. Dropping him now for Lomax, who is permanently in exactly the same condition as Barba, would be madness.


Not being funny but I've never seen jonny in that sort of condition and he's been out with very very serious injuries.

In fact, ive never seen a back in this sort of condition he's in. It must me embarrassing for him tbh. He still couldn't get his breath on the screen with jon wells after the game.

Why would it be madness to drop him to the bench now? Amor was dropped for poor performances. Richardson and fages was dropped and was playing well. Peyroux dropped regular.

He's just to unfit and a liability at the moment, we need to put him on the bench and get a fit player in lomax in the team. Would lomax have stopped Tuopu? Yes. Would lomax take the high balls? Yes. That is what has put us under pressure for top 4.

We can't sacrifice our whole year to get barba match fit for few games for him to lose it again when he goes back to oz. What's the point in that?

He can come again next year and hopefully with fell pre season will be more fit.
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:17 pm
Sadfish User avatar
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20394
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
We sacrificed our whole year in April mate.
Image
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:00 pm
St pete User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16944
Sadfish wrote:
We sacrificed our whole year in April mate.


We clawed it back. It was in our hands but the Wigan game was must win. Imo if we'd beat Wigan we would made 4th spot..

It was in our own hands
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:13 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 792
No pal it would be in our own hands had we no drew 16 all with Hudds despite being 16 nill up. Or getting beat by both Wakefield and Hull at home when none of the team (including Lomax) could not catch a ball for the life of them.

You dont drop Barba because he droped 2 balls and got outpaced for a try.
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:00 pm
St pete User avatar
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16944
LFC Saint wrote:
No pal it would be in our own hands had we no drew 16 all with Hudds despite being 16 nill up. Or getting beat by both Wakefield and Hull at home when none of the team (including Lomax) could not catch a ball for the life of them.

You dont drop Barba because he droped 2 balls and got outpaced for a try.


He's been awful lol. I'm big fan of his but Jesus he's been dire. I've never seen a player as unfit and off the pace. He's dropped more than two high balls in last two games, he's also not gone for kicks wicm was his to take and let's not forget the pass in first 10 mins against Wigan which gildart scored. It was embarrising seeing tupou skin him.

The whole spine has been affected. He should have been on the bench both games. He s not earned the right to take lomax spot. Him taking lomax spot meant we lost fages from the 17 who is one of the very few players that can attack. I bet lomax and fages was well pi$$ed off.

Salford and hudds will absolutely hammer him with high kicks in the next two games. Chris Chester picked it up from just seeing him against Wigan in one. I said to my mate at the Wigan game if I was playing for Wigan id kick barba and grace to death as both can't take high balls and barba doesn't want to.

Do you not think barba confidence will suffer from him playing and being totally unfit? So far he's been skinned by Tuopu and been a nightmare on high kicks. He will know teams will kick him to death and I bet he dreads the last tackle.

A Wigan fan who works for me said he looks like a poor man's matty Bowen.

I think he will come good but not this year and getting him fit this year is waste of time as only 2 games to go. Playing to learn how to play with his halves is waste of time as he's already had lomax, fages, Smith and Richardson playing with him so not going to get a good partnership there.

Most saints fans say get shut of lomax as he's lost all his pace but I'd put money on him beating barba so why not drop barba to Bench ? Is it because he's a big name? Is it because he won dally M back in 2012? Personally reps and what players did years ago count for nothing if unfit like he is.
Re: The Z factor
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:52 am
theres only one stan wall User avatar
Joined: Thu Sep 29, 2005 10:48 am
Posts: 1088
Location: Haydock, St Helens
THIS

St pete wrote:
Not being funny but I've never seen jonny in that sort of condition and he's been out with very very serious injuries.

In fact, ive never seen a back in this sort of condition he's in. It must me embarrassing for him tbh. He still couldn't get his breath on the screen with jon wells after the game.

Why would it be madness to drop him to the bench now? Amor was dropped for poor performances. Richardson and fages was dropped and was playing well. Peyroux dropped regular.

He's just to unfit and a liability at the moment, we need to put him on the bench and get a fit player in lomax in the team. Would lomax have stopped Tuopu? Yes. Would lomax take the high balls? Yes. That is what has put us under pressure for top 4.

We can't sacrifice our whole year to get barba match fit for few games for him to lose it again when he goes back to oz. What's the point in that?

He can come again next year and hopefully with fell pre season will be more fit.
Re: The Z factor
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 5:06 pm
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 920
He's gash. He's had 11 months to keep himself in shape. He hasn't been injured so he has no excuse to be as overweight and unfit that he is. That tells you all you need to know about him.

One of the worst signings I can remember.

Regards

King James
