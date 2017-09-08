LFC Saint wrote: No pal it would be in our own hands had we no drew 16 all with Hudds despite being 16 nill up. Or getting beat by both Wakefield and Hull at home when none of the team (including Lomax) could not catch a ball for the life of them.



You dont drop Barba because he droped 2 balls and got outpaced for a try.

He's been awful lol. I'm big fan of his but Jesus he's been dire. I've never seen a player as unfit and off the pace. He's dropped more than two high balls in last two games, he's also not gone for kicks wicm was his to take and let's not forget the pass in first 10 mins against Wigan which gildart scored. It was embarrising seeing tupou skin him.The whole spine has been affected. He should have been on the bench both games. He s not earned the right to take lomax spot. Him taking lomax spot meant we lost fages from the 17 who is one of the very few players that can attack. I bet lomax and fages was well pi$$ed off.Salford and hudds will absolutely hammer him with high kicks in the next two games. Chris Chester picked it up from just seeing him against Wigan in one. I said to my mate at the Wigan game if I was playing for Wigan id kick barba and grace to death as both can't take high balls and barba doesn't want to.Do you not think barba confidence will suffer from him playing and being totally unfit? So far he's been skinned by Tuopu and been a nightmare on high kicks. He will know teams will kick him to death and I bet he dreads the last tackle.A Wigan fan who works for me said he looks like a poor man's matty Bowen.I think he will come good but not this year and getting him fit this year is waste of time as only 2 games to go. Playing to learn how to play with his halves is waste of time as he's already had lomax, fages, Smith and Richardson playing with him so not going to get a good partnership there.Most saints fans say get shut of lomax as he's lost all his pace but I'd put money on him beating barba so why not drop barba to Bench ? Is it because he's a big name? Is it because he won dally M back in 2012? Personally reps and what players did years ago count for nothing if unfit like he is.