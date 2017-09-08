WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - The Z factor

Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 4:45 pm
St pete
Joined: Sat Mar 07, 2009 11:30 pm
Posts: 16933
Saddened! wrote:
Sam Tomkins is only now coming back to any sort of decent performance and is still a mile off what he used to be. It takes time to get the right conditioning back and he's been out longer than Tomkins. If you don't play, no amount of gym work can recreate that. He had 9 months of barely playing in Union, being told to stay away from training, then a few months where he was between clubs, then the ban.

He just needs time and a good pre-season. Dropping him now for Lomax, who is permanently in exactly the same condition as Barba, would be madness.


Not being funny but I've never seen jonny in that sort of condition and he's been out with very very serious injuries.

In fact, ive never seen a back in this sort of condition he's in. It must me embarrassing for him tbh. He still couldn't get his breath on the screen with jon wells after the game.

Why would it be madness to drop him to the bench now? Amor was dropped for poor performances. Richardson and fages was dropped and was playing well. Peyroux dropped regular.

He's just to unfit and a liability at the moment, we need to put him on the bench and get a fit player in lomax in the team. Would lomax have stopped Tuopu? Yes. Would lomax take the high balls? Yes. That is what has put us under pressure for top 4.

We can't sacrifice our whole year to get barba match fit for few games for him to lose it again when he goes back to oz. What's the point in that?

He can come again next year and hopefully with fell pre season will be more fit.
Mugwump mocking mental illness for a second time -

"You are mentally ill and I can't indulge your madness any more"

Utter disgusting abusive remark from a keyboard warrior
Re: The Z factor
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:17 pm
Sadfish
Joined: Wed Dec 05, 2001 8:31 pm
Posts: 20393
Location: RLFANS HQ Salford.
We sacrificed our whole year in April mate.
