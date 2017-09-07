LFC Saint wrote: People have hounded Lomax for the exact same reasons. I'm a massive Barba fan who knows his game inside out because of his NRL career but if you honestly thought he was going to hit the ground running after 11months out then youre deluded.



He is the best option we have at full back. Just like people throw their dummies out the pram when Fages misses out yet starts and absolutely stinks the place out.



The only decison Holbrook has got wrong is Wilkin but you can slowly see Justin is losing faith with Jon, subbed twice tonight.



Giving Matty Lees his debut was brilliant, he was fantastic.

I'm not bagging barba as I'm big fan, I'm saying he shouldn't be starting at the moment. He's so far off the pace it's unreal. He's lost a good yard of pace, he's nowhere near match fitness and what has it done for the atmosphere in the camp? Lomax can't be happy. Fages must feel very angry . Richardson doesn't know if he's coming or going and I bet Smith aint best pleased.Without a doubt he should be on the bench. He can't just walk into the team like he has and especially in the condition he's in.I'm pretty sure barba will come Next season, not this!