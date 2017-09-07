Jesus how unfit and slow is barba. How can Holbrook pick him as he must know how unfit he is. I bet lomax is well pi$$sd off losing his spot to a totally unfit player.



I know it's only his 2nd game in 10 month but he looks like a player that's not played in 10yrs.



Get him off the pitch and get lomax back to fullback and let him come back next year with some kind of fitness