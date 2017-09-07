WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Wakefield vs Saints

Wakefield vs Saints
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 6:47 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8398
Looking forward to this one.
Hoping Wakey end saints last cling to any hope.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wakefield vs Saints
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:38 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8398
Toupu turned Barba inside out and left him for dead.
What a great Trinity try.
12-6.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wakefield vs Saints
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:45 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8398
Interesting call from Thyler telling Barba not to crouch down whilst in defence on his line.

Is there anyone who wished we'd have got Jacob Miller ahead of Brown?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wakefield vs Saints
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:01 pm
rubber duckie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8398
Full time
Saints come back to beat Wakey.
16-18.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Wakefield vs Saints
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:07 pm
Gazwire
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 29, 2009 8:06 pm
Posts: 1386
Grix just gift wrapped it for saints
Re: Wakefield vs Saints
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:42 pm
wire-flyer
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 127
Thought Eddie could have sounded a little less disappointed when saints scored the winner

