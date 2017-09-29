WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 2:52 pm
twickbronc Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Wed Apr 03, 2013 8:59 am
Posts: 31
Any guesses as to who we are signing from superleague? Hoping for either a big experienced foward or someone replacing Ackers. Also two Contract extensions to be announced.
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 6:20 pm
Honkytonk Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jan 15, 2013 3:37 pm
Posts: 308
Hendo said 25 signed up (including a new signing). I make that

Kear
Williams
Helliwell
Dixon
Sammutt
Spencer
Cunningham
Ioane
Harrison
Pitts
Battye
Evans
Pewharaingi
Channing
Grant
Davis
Gee
Walker
Adebiyi
Pearce Paul
Bienek

Thats 21. Add the 3 academy player moving up

Ogden - Centre
Hindmarsh - Second Row
Butler - Prop

Thats 24. Add the new signing, thats 25

Hendo also said if we stay down we can expect 2-3 new signings, that was before WB and AA left so I would now expect 4-5
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: northernbloke and 63 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,640,2132,04376,2594,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 NOW 
TODAY : 19:45
SL
LEEDS
12
- 0HULL FC
TV
  
Mullallly Try, Watkins Goal LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  TOMORROW : 14:30
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM