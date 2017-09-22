WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers London Broncos Rumours

Post a reply
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:25 pm
northernbloke Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:05 pm
Posts: 334
No surprises with any of f those !!!
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 10:30 pm
STEVEL User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:50 pm
Posts: 1343
Location: HANWORTH
Will Bartheu seemed very emotional at the end of the game.....wonder if he could be off although not announced...
You can take the boy out of the Bush...But you can,t take the Bush out of the boy!!!
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:02 am
wire-quin User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5413
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
Was there any mention of players coming in?
Mac out!
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:30 am
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2355
Location: Deepest Erith
wire-quin wrote:
Kear to Widnes anyone?


Nah, Betts said none of ours could get into his team. Unless of course DB is getting the tin tack?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Rumours
Post Sat Sep 23, 2017 11:31 am
Rob from Erith User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 26, 2005 8:30 pm
Posts: 2355
Location: Deepest Erith
STEVEL wrote:
Will Bartheu seemed very emotional at the end of the game.....wonder if he could be off although not announced...


He's looked good this season, and most importantly stayed fit.
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!

Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 7:47 pm
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 60
http://www.couriermail.com.au/sport/nrl/qrl/png-hunters-win-their-first-intrust-super-cup-grand-final-with-dramatic-1210-over-the-sunshine-coast/news-story/121772010a56cc891a595166381a5a26
We could do worse than take a couple of players on 1 year "loans" for next season from either of these sides. Some really big units on show and some massive hits....
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 24, 2017 9:18 pm
Bostwick Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Apr 16, 2015 7:55 pm
Posts: 1214
Certainly that is what we need. We do however have a bit of history with a player from PNG and it not working out.
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 2:13 am
Call Me God User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 12, 2017 3:14 am
Posts: 60
Bostwick wrote:
Certainly that is what we need. We do however have a bit of history with a player from PNG and it not working out.

Worth the risk IMO, but doubtful we'd do it. Instead we'll be light up front next year and then part time thereafter....
Re: Rumours
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 9:08 am
itsmeagain Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Mar 05, 2015 2:51 pm
Posts: 250
agree someone does not learn regarding size and bulk of players
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Colly2, itsmeagain, wantawin and 68 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to London Broncos




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,637,2742,40176,2434,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 28th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
ST. HELENS
TV
  
  Fri 29th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Sat 30th Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
CATALANS
TV
  
  Sun 1st Oct : 10:15
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM