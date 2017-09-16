WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours

Re: Rumours
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 8:39 pm
Kear to Widnes anyone?
Mac out!
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 1:17 pm
Sure.
Re: Rumours
Post Sun Sep 17, 2017 5:36 pm
Sure what?
Mac out!
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:28 pm
Barthau to Toulouse I've heard
hello
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 4:42 pm
Be sad to see WB go, I would understand why if he did choose to go home though
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 6:19 pm
Thought he was under contract for next year?? Only rumours but a few decent names could be off then (Api, WB, Kear)
Re: Rumours
Post Fri Sep 22, 2017 7:17 pm
Honkytonk wrote:
Thought he was under contract for next year??


He is, as is Kear.
