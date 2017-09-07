A very interesting first past of a two part series by Michael Carter in this month's Rugby League World. MC talks about how he first became involved with Trinity and an insight into one or two early financial dealings. Recommended!!!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: B V Bob, Big lads mate, cocker, eastardsley, exiledcat, Five and last, huddiepuddies, Khlav Kalash, leg_end, miamivice, Redscat, Slugger McBatt, takethetwo, Towns88, tristram and 205 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity