Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:44 pm
Murgan
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:44 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 24, 2002 1:44 pm
Posts: 249
Location: A small town in Wakefield called Leeds
It's not the fact we only have three nominees that shocks me (I thought Clarke might not include us at all) but the ones he's picked seem to be random. While MCB, Lyne and Ashurst have all had good years, have they been our best three performers? Where is Grix, Wood, Tupou, Arona...I could go on.

Also, how the hell have Warrington got the same amount of nominees...it's things like this that prove Clarke is turning into the new Stevo!

http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12532/11023843/phil-clarke-has-picked-his-team-of-the-year-nominees-vote-for-your-favourites
Image
Re: Phil Clarke team of the year nominees!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:46 pm
Murgan
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:46 pm
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sat Aug 24, 2002 1:44 pm
Posts: 249
Location: A small town in Wakefield called Leeds
And eight Wigan players...come on Phil, at least try to hide your bias!
Image
Re: Phil Clarke team of the year nominees!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:50 pm
Wildthing
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jul 02, 2002 6:13 pm
Posts: 11331
Location: The City of Wakefield
He tipped us to finish bottom this year, his opinion means squat.
Can't even be bothered to click the link TBH :SICK:
TRINITY Wildcats.
Re: Phil Clarke team of the year nominees!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:11 pm
altofts wildcat
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:11 pm
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Mar 31, 2010 9:03 am
Posts: 3508
I like MCB but he hasn't even been the best winger at Wakefield this year let alone in Super League.
Re: Phil Clarke team of the year nominees!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:12 pm
charlie63wildcat
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2011 2:47 pm
Posts: 1394
I know. I was just scoffing at it. He's lost the plot that guy
Re: Phil Clarke team of the year nominees!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:20 pm
Willzay
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:20 pm
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6586
How the hell do the likes of Westerman and Hiku make his list.

