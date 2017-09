Keiththered wrote: Another point of view often put forward is that championship sides are at a disadvantage because they are not used to playing at such high intensity on a regular basis.



Your argument did not apply to the cup match. Having beaten you twice this season on your own turf and now beating Widnes the simple answer might just be that we are a better team.

The argument does apply to the CC as you were playing easier games prior! Also CC was not a priority for us this year. As for the Widnes argument, we beat Hull and Wigan does that mean we could have won the CC, think not! What you can say is you have played better than us in the 8s this year as we did last year. Promotion is a great feeling enjoy and good luck for 2018.