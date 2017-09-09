WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse sign Sam Rapira

Re: Toulouse sign Sam Rapira
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 10:32 am
thepimp007
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
If Super League goes back to 14 teams and/or brings back licensing, both of which are rumoured, I believe Toulouse will make it into Super League next year. If we stay at 12 teams with either the Super 8 format, or straight promotion and relegation they will not be in Super League 2019.

The clubs need to know the 2019 structure now so they can plan accordingly, but the 2018 league structure was only confirmed last week so don't hold your breath.


If they bring licensing back what structure do Tolouse have to seriously bid for SL
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:10 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
thepimp007 wrote:
If they bring licensing back what structure do Tolouse have to seriously bid for SL


What do you mean?
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
