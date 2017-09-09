Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:

If Super League goes back to 14 teams and/or brings back licensing, both of which are rumoured, I believe Toulouse will make it into Super League next year. If we stay at 12 teams with either the Super 8 format, or straight promotion and relegation they will not be in Super League 2019.



The clubs need to know the 2019 structure now so they can plan accordingly, but the 2018 league structure was only confirmed last week so don't hold your breath.