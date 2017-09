AntonyGiant wrote: Great signing for them. Surprised he's going to a team that won't make it to SL anytime soon. Surely the awfully run club Catalan need a good solid player like him rather than spending up on these so called big names from the NRL who don't earn there money.

They could make it to SL in 2019, perhaps by getting promoted from the Middle 8s in 2018, but especially if there is restructuring and expansion of Super League for 2019.Let us all pray that the promotion of Toronto, Toulouse and London to Super League happens soon.