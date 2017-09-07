WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse sign Sam Rapira

Toulouse sign Sam Rapira
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:59 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Current Huddersfield forward, and former New Zealand Warrior Sam Rapira has been signed by Toulouse.

Just the kind of grunt the club needs for the big games.

This is a major statement of intent by the Toulouse Olympique club, in the lead up to the 2018 Middle 8 Qualifiers.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Toulouse sign Sam Rapira
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:24 pm
Cokey User avatar
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Current Huddersfield forward, and former New Zealand Warrior Sam Rapira has been signed by Toulouse.

Just the kind of grunt the club needs for the big games.

This is a major statement of intent by the Toulouse Olympique club, in the lead up to the 2018 Middle 8 Qualifiers.


Would that not be Samuel?
Image Image Image
Re: Toulouse sign Sam Rapira
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:29 pm
yorksguy1865 User avatar
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
This is a major statement of intent by the Toulouse Olympique club, in the lead up to the 2018 Middle 8 Qualifiers.


Have they already got into the 2018 middle 8s then?
Re: Toulouse sign Sam Rapira
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:26 pm
RoyBoy29 User avatar
Good ole Cappy, always makes me giggle with his hurried posts
Re: Toulouse sign Sam Rapira
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 6:48 pm
Great signing for them. Surprised he's going to a team that won't make it to SL anytime soon. Surely the awfully run club Catalan need a good solid player like him rather than spending up on these so called big names from the NRL who don't earn there money.
Re: Toulouse sign Sam Rapira
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:16 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Cokey wrote:
Would that not be Samuel?


It is Samuel. You are correct to point that out.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Toulouse sign Sam Rapira
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:19 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
AntonyGiant wrote:
Great signing for them. Surprised he's going to a team that won't make it to SL anytime soon. Surely the awfully run club Catalan need a good solid player like him rather than spending up on these so called big names from the NRL who don't earn there money.


They could make it to SL in 2019, perhaps by getting promoted from the Middle 8s in 2018, but especially if there is restructuring and expansion of Super League for 2019.

Let us all pray that the promotion of Toronto, Toulouse and London to Super League happens soon.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2019!

Avignon for Championship in 2020, Super League in 2021!
Re: Toulouse sign Sam Rapira
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:00 pm
HXSparky User avatar
They could make it to SL in 2019, perhaps by getting promoted from the Middle 8s in 2018, but especially if there is restructuring and expansion of Super League for 2019.

JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Let us all pray that the promotion of Toronto, Toulouse and London to Super League happens soon.


Let's just create an elite league, above SL, just for the three of them maybe?

After seeing Catalans playing last weekend, with underhand, dirty and serious injury-threatening tactics clearly being encouraged and promoted by their coach, they should have no place in any league in Britain, never mind SL. Losing the game was ultimately irrelevant, the Fax players saw scant regard for their safety and well being from the officials.

You can stuff your middle 8's 2018 twaddle where the sun don't shine. Player safety has to be a priority, and (based on what he was heard to say) a certain coach would like to put opposition players in hospital just to ensure winning a game.

