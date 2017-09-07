JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Let us all pray that the promotion of Toronto, Toulouse and London to Super League happens soon.

They could make it to SL in 2019, perhaps by getting promoted from the Middle 8s in 2018, but especially if there is restructuring and expansion of Super League for 2019.Let's just create an elite league, above SL, just for the three of them maybe?After seeing Catalans playing last weekend, with underhand, dirty and serious injury-threatening tactics clearly being encouraged and promoted by their coach, they should have no place in any league in Britain, never mind SL. Losing the game was ultimately irrelevant, the Fax players saw scant regard for their safety and well being from the officials.You can stuff your middle 8's 2018 twaddle where the sun don't shine. Player safety has to be a priority, and (based on what he was heard to say) a certain coach would like to put opposition players in hospital just to ensure winning a game.