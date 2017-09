Utter pathetic today. Players that know the season is over and turned up because they had to.



Next week:Nathan Mason, Matty English, Tyler Dickinson, Daniel Smith and even Jared Simpson in.....let them have a crack for the last 2 games and see how they do. Maybe give Darnell a chance at FB at see how Rankin goes in the halves??? Gaskell to centre to cover Cudjoe as Mellor is simply not the answer at Centre, much better in 2nd row.



Hate to single out players but come on.....Gene Ormsby is not a Super League player and we should pay his contract out and release him. He should be in League 1...the Bulls might be the next step for him.