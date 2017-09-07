WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Phil Clarke

Phil Clarke
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:08 pm
Tinkerman23




http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/n ... favourites

What a joke he is! out of 39 nominees, we got 4
Re: Phil Clarke
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:22 pm
rodney_trotter





Tinkerman23 wrote:
http://www.skysports.com/rugby-league/news/12532/11023843/phil-clarke-has-picked-his-team-of-the-year-nominees-vote-for-your-favourites

What a joke he is! out of 39 nominees, we got 4


Cas got 7 votes and finished the regular season in 1st place whilst we finished in 3rd. He's obviously a bit of a nob but I don't see what the problem is with him picking 4 from Hull
Re: Phil Clarke
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:26 pm
number 6





rodney_trotter wrote:
Cas got 7 votes and finished the regular season in 1st place whilst we finished in 3rd. He's obviously a bit of a nob but I don't see what the problem is with him picking 4 from Hull



its laughable that he has picked players that played for teams that have been bab upto the super 8s!

westerman, cahill!

watts best forward in the league right now and over looked


proves what many think, like most of the sky rl commentary team, out of touch!
Re: Phil Clarke
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:28 pm
Dave K.





rodney_trotter wrote:
Cas got 7 votes and finished the regular season in 1st place whilst we finished in 3rd. He's obviously a bit of a nob but I don't see what the problem is with him picking 4 from Hull


Not the amount, but who he has picked Hiku for example has only played 3 SL games.

No Watts, if there has been 6 better props than him this year, I haven't seen them (including Taylor)

Same with Fonua, Carlos and Manu should also be in there.

Zeb Taia is another one, had some good games, but has been awful in a few games I have seen.

I'm not sure if he does it for effect or not

The fact he has three Wigan wingers in there says it all.
Re: Phil Clarke
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:33 pm
number 6





Dave K. wrote:
Not the amount, but who he has picked Hiku for example has only played 3 SL games.

No Watts, if there has been 6 better props than him this year, I haven't seen them (including Taylor)

Same with Fonua, Carlos and Manu should also be in there.

Zeb Taia is another one, had some good games, but has been awful in a few games I have seen.

I'm not sure if he does it for effect or not

The fact he has three Wigan wingers in there says it all.


Taia is probably the biggest flop this season compared to how he lit up the catalan team a few years ago
Re: Phil Clarke
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:40 pm
Chris71






Bloody hell if they're his picks for a team of the year I'd hate to see his pick for worst team of the year.
There's a lot of players who should be in there over a lot of the others he's picked not just talking Hull FC either. As someone has already said the fact he has 3 Wigan wingers sums him up

Re: Phil Clarke
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:59 pm
rodney_trotter





number 6 wrote:
Taia is probably the biggest flop this season compared to how he lit up the catalan team a few years ago


Agree, I haven't seen every match he's played in but from what I have seen he was pants.

I couldn't care less about Phil Clarke these days. The vote is obviously just a bit of fun for Phil and the Sky team. It means nothing at the end of the day. I realise the choices are bizarre but the OP was referring to the number of Hull players selected which is not a big deal IMO. They even have a picture of Makinson labelled as Percival which is the kind of thing you'd expect from the BBC :lol:

Maybe I sound cynical but i've lost a lot of faith in the Sky team this season
Re: Phil Clarke
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:11 pm
Erik the not red




It breaks down to Cas 7; Hull, Leeds Saints 4; Hudds Wakey Warrington 3; Salford Widnes 1

Not too far out if you consider league positions though there are a few odd individual ones there

And then the elephant in the room...

8 from Wigan

No hint of bias there. :roll:

Given this massive array of talent Wigan have does this make Wane the worst coach in SL?
Re: Phil Clarke
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 2:29 pm
ccs




.... that adds up to 38, I reckon, so 1 missing.

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, BESTY, Chris71, Davc1h, Erik the not red, fun time frankie, hullandbroncos, Large Paws, London FC Fan, Punos, Sheldon and 166 guests

