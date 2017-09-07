rodney_trotter wrote:
Cas got 7 votes and finished the regular season in 1st place whilst we finished in 3rd. He's obviously a bit of a nob but I don't see what the problem is with him picking 4 from Hull
Not the amount, but who he has picked Hiku for example has only played 3 SL games.
No Watts, if there has been 6 better props than him this year, I haven't seen them (including Taylor)
Same with Fonua, Carlos and Manu should also be in there.
Zeb Taia is another one, had some good games, but has been awful in a few games I have seen.
I'm not sure if he does it for effect or not
The fact he has three Wigan wingers in there says it all.