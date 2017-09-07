Post a reply 9 posts Page 1 of 1 Winslade's Offload 100% League Network



Kevin Brown, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Peta Hiku, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood



Looks like;



Morgan Smith out, Dwyer in

George King out, Cooper in

Atkins out, Livett in

Philbin or Bennie out, Westerman in



My guess is that King and Philbin will miss out from the 19



mentioned in the guardian today that smith was dropped due to poor defence against london.



"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."



Winslade's Offload wrote: My guess is that King and Philbin will miss out from the 19



I'd agree with that, I just hope we see Livett in the centres (assuming he is fit enough) and not Hughes.



mentioned in the guardian today that smith was dropped due to poor defence against london.





Yes, I thought he had a shocker, with some schoolboy defence and leaked two tries. I also thought Philbin was crabbing far to much as well rather than being direct and getting in their faces. Alffi_7 wrote: Winslade's Offload wrote: My guess is that King and Philbin will miss out from the 19



I'd agree with that, I just hope we see Livett in the centres (assuming he is fit enough) and not Hughes. I'd agree with that, I just hope we see Livett in the centres (assuming he is fit enough) and not Hughes.



Yes, I thought he had a shocker, with some schoolboy defence and leaked two tries. I also thought Philbin was crabbing far to much as well rather than being direct and getting in their faces. It does seem a lot to ask of Livett after a 16 week layoff. Presumably there will be a fair amount of shuffling around to give Westerman a break as well since he must have missed about 10 weeks.



Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote: mentioned in the guardian today that smith was dropped due to poor defence against london.



Blimey, if we did that we wouldn't be able to raise a team to play you on Saturday!

Not sure I'd drop Philbin,and would rather have Livett at centre not Hughes. Snaggletooth

Alan wrote: Blimey, if we did that we wouldn't be able to raise a team to play you on Saturday!



On the same basis its a wonder how we have managed to raise a team!



Snaggletooth wrote: On the same basis its a wonder how we have managed to raise a team!



Snaggletooth wrote: On the same basis its a wonder how we have managed to raise a team!



Don't forget we have the "Undroppable ones". You know who they are.

