Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:51 am
Kevin Brown, Mike Cooper, Brad Dwyer, Kurt Gidley, Peta Hiku, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Benjamin Jullien, George King, Tom Lineham, Harvey Livett, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Andre Savelio, Ashton Sims, Joe Westerman, Ben Westwood

Looks like;

Morgan Smith out, Dwyer in
George King out, Cooper in
Atkins out, Livett in
Philbin or Bennie out, Westerman in

My guess is that King and Philbin will miss out from the 19
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:04 pm
mentioned in the guardian today that smith was dropped due to poor defence against london.
"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:24 pm
Winslade's Offload wrote:
My guess is that King and Philbin will miss out from the 19


I'd agree with that, I just hope we see Livett in the centres (assuming he is fit enough) and not Hughes.
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:43 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
mentioned in the guardian today that smith was dropped due to poor defence against london.



Yes, I thought he had a shocker, with some schoolboy defence and leaked two tries. I also thought Philbin was crabbing far to much as well rather than being direct and getting in their faces.
Alffi_7 wrote:
Winslade's Offload wrote:
My guess is that King and Philbin will miss out from the 19


I'd agree with that, I just hope we see Livett in the centres (assuming he is fit enough) and not Hughes.


It does seem a lot to ask of Livett after a 16 week layoff. Presumably there will be a fair amount of shuffling around to give Westerman a break as well since he must have missed about 10 weeks.

