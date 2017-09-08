WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:33 am
Alffi_7 wrote:
Fage to fill in at hooker while also supporting an inexperienced Richardson?

Would make sense, but you would think that's a decent amount of cap space sitting in the stands...?


Saints are used to having a large proportion of our cap sitting in the stands. We've had Lomax out for much of the last four seasons, Walsh who was out for much of the time he was here, and Barba sitting out 12 of the last 13 weeks. It's what we do.
"...the biggest boor, the most opinionated pompous bigot that frequents these
boards and he is NOT to be taken at all seriously. "
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:43 am
number 6 wrote:
whats up with the young kid who plays fb for wakey? how he gets overlooked with grix is baffling, grix brainpoop cost wakey tonight and could've cost them top 4 by tomorrow night


Grix has been outstanding for us all season; it's unfortunate that an error at a crucial time in a crucial game will be what most neutrals who only see televised games remember him for, because he's been one of our best players.

Gutting to lose like that - but that's sport; unlike some of our more fickle fans, I'm just happy that we're in contention for a top 4 finish, given the dire predictions that most people made about our chances this season. And congratulations to Saints - that was a lucky escape.
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 3:57 pm
I'm surprised that no one has mentioned them turning down the 2 when they had a penalty under the sticks on 35 mins at 12 - 6. I know we can't say that the game would have been a draw because of the other variables that affects, but I still think it was a dumb move not to make it a two-score game (and did at the time).
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: braytontiger, ComeOnYouUll, Grimmy, PrinterThe, Roy Haggerty, SecondRowSaint, secondstanza and 96 guests

