number 6 wrote: whats up with the young kid who plays fb for wakey? how he gets overlooked with grix is baffling, grix brainpoop cost wakey tonight and could've cost them top 4 by tomorrow night

Grix has been outstanding for us all season; it's unfortunate that an error at a crucial time in a crucial game will be what most neutrals who only see televised games remember him for, because he's been one of our best players.Gutting to lose like that - but that's sport; unlike some of our more fickle fans, I'm just happy that we're in contention for a top 4 finish, given the dire predictions that most people made about our chances this season. And congratulations to Saints - that was a lucky escape.