WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Board index Welcome to RLFANS The Virtual Terrace GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00

Post a reply
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:05 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1809
Location: Hull
Justin Holbrook reminds me massively of Craig Sandercock.
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:07 pm
Willzay User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6588
Bye Bye Grix.
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:08 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3406
Who got sky motm, Lomax?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:10 pm
Cokey User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 2964
Location: LEYTH
Towns88 wrote:
Who got sky motm, Lomax?


Roby
Image Image Image
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:10 pm
Hasbag User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sun Feb 26, 2012 7:52 pm
Posts: 1809
Location: Hull
Thought Richardson deserved it.
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:13 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3406
Cokey wrote:
Roby





Simply, simply lovely.
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:14 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10470
whats up with the young kid who plays fb for wakey? how he gets overlooked with grix is baffling, grix brainpoop cost wakey tonight and could've cost them top 4 by tomorrow night
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:14 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21166
Location: WIGAN
At the start of the year when Richardson was filling in for Smith, I thought the Sky team over hyped his performances simply because of his age. He played very safety first and didn't put his stamp on the game. I'm not saying that now! He's grown in confidence and the comparison with a young Sean Long looked spot on.

He looks like one of those young halves that has a rounded game in that not only can he run the ball and play off the cuff but can also control a game and kick his team around the field.
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:10 pm
The Chair Maker User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 12703
Location: The heart of gods Country, Haydock
NickyKiss wrote:
At the start of the year when Richardson was filling in for Smith, I thought the Sky team over hyped his performances simply because of his age. He played very safety first and didn't put his stamp on the game. I'm not saying that now! He's grown in confidence and the comparison with a young Sean Long looked spot on.

He looks like one of those young halves that has a rounded game in that not only can he run the ball and play off the cuff but can also control a game and kick his team around the field.


Under Cunningham it looked like he was heavily shackled on what he was allowed to do, as were other players.
Since Holbrook took over he looks a different player. I think Justin gives the players more freedom to go out and just play.

Anyone who saw Richardson at academy level would have known he is a very good prospect.

Personally would go with him and Lomax in the halves with Fage on the bench.
Re: GAME ON : Wakefield Trinity v St. Helens - 20:00:00
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:52 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 852
The Chair Maker wrote:
Under Cunningham it looked like he was heavily shackled on what he was allowed to do, as were other players.
Since Holbrook took over he looks a different player. I think Justin gives the players more freedom to go out and just play.

Anyone who saw Richardson at academy level would have known he is a very good prospect.

Personally would go with him and Lomax in the halves with Fage on the bench.


Fage to fill in at hooker while also supporting an inexperienced Richardson?

Would make sense, but you would think that's a decent amount of cap space sitting in the stands...?
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BrisbaneRhino, HXSparky, moxi1, Roy Haggerty, SamoanTiger, SecondRowSaint, Smith's Brolly, Wellsy13 and 93 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,7601,24576,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM