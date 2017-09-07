NickyKiss wrote: At the start of the year when Richardson was filling in for Smith, I thought the Sky team over hyped his performances simply because of his age. He played very safety first and didn't put his stamp on the game. I'm not saying that now! He's grown in confidence and the comparison with a young Sean Long looked spot on.



He looks like one of those young halves that has a rounded game in that not only can he run the ball and play off the cuff but can also control a game and kick his team around the field.

Under Cunningham it looked like he was heavily shackled on what he was allowed to do, as were other players.Since Holbrook took over he looks a different player. I think Justin gives the players more freedom to go out and just play.Anyone who saw Richardson at academy level would have known he is a very good prospect.Personally would go with him and Lomax in the halves with Fage on the bench.