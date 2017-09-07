WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Fans Day Saturday 16th September 2017

Warrington Wolves Fans Day Saturday 16th September 2017

Fans Day Saturday 16th September 2017
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:24 am
rchick User avatar
Saturday 16th September 2017 is your Chance to meet the players and watch the Captain’s Team Run
This event has been organised by Warrington Wolves Supporters Trust as part of our 15th Anniversary of supporting youth development at Warrington Wolves.
All proceeds for the day will go to Warrington Wolves Supporters’ Trust.
Entry to the event is by ticket only available £1 from the club store.
Tickets numbers are limited and when the allocation is sold no more will be issued
Children under 12 need to be accompanied by a responsible adult
The gates will open at 09:00am for the Captain’s Team run and the signing session will start at 11:00am (approx)
No entry after 10:30am.
This will be an opportunity to obtain autographs and photographs of Warrington Wolves players but we ask that you limit your requests to a reasonable number
Post Sat Sep 16, 2017 7:40 pm
rchick User avatar
Thank you to Tony Smith and first team players who gave up their time at the Fans Day today and to all who attended I hope you got all the photographs and autographs that you wanted.
