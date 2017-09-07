My main concern is that we need to make sure we play percentage football for the first 15 minutes, otherwise if we throw the ball around and faff about we will end up 16 points down again and unable to claw it all back.



Simple game plan I reckon, and I am not overly fussed if we make the GF this year we need to work out a standard bedrock. Watch Melbourne play in the NRL steady steady steady........ I know it sounds too easy but i really think we have a good team we just need to play a steadier game plan and only start to throw it about once we are in the right position to, ie not in our own have on the flanks in the first 20 mins.....