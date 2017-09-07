WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Team for tonight

Board index Super League - Super 8s St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Team for tonight

Post a reply
Team for tonight
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:45 am
LFC Saint Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Feb 09, 2014 12:08 am
Posts: 786
Been told it's 6. Lomax. 7. Richardson 14. Fages

Matty Smith out
Re: Team for tonight
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:48 am
Top Saint User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Sep 23, 2010 7:09 pm
Posts: 1191
Location: In a very weird place eating shortbread.
Happy with that
A pint of sweat, saves a gallon of blood. - George S. Patton

In war, resolution; in defeat, defiance; in victory, magnanimity. - Winston Churchill

It is fatal to enter any war without the will to win it. - General Douglas MacArthur

Violence is the last refuge of the incompetent. - Isaac Asimov
Re: Team for tonight
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:21 am
Maximus007 User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 16, 2017 11:09 am
Posts: 75
Location: The land of legends, kings and champions - St Helens
What source is this from?

He wont drop Lomax as Holbrook praised his performance last week. But yeah think he will go with what you said above, but for me Theo should start with Lomax on bench. Smith should be on a slow boat to China.
Hey everyone, please check out my St Helens Fan Channel on You Tube via the following link , cheers :-)https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCI_5SF ... 86Efh9zCpQ

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Gerry Mander, Maximus007, Roy Haggerty, St pete and 53 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,2301,50876,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > TODAY : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  TOMORROW : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM