WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Westwood

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Ben Westwood

Post a reply
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:33 pm
WireWireWire User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Aug 06, 2008 3:53 pm
Posts: 1077
wire-flyer wrote:
Danny Tickle?


That'd be a right laugh.
'We all wanna party when the funeral ends
And we all get together when we bury our friends'
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 6:58 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 320
Location: Dubai
lefty goldblatt wrote:
For the next two years, he didn't let us down, but you knew he was passed it. Since the start of 2016 it's been like Only Fool's and Horses. Great for years, but now it's being flogged to death, and we should be left with our memories


Precisely the situation with Tony Smith, but the happy clappers won't have a word of it. How many more chances do we give? I like Smith and I'm grateful for what he's achieved for us but surely it's time to redecorate? We're still living in 2010.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:04 pm
wire-flyer User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Jun 04, 2017 9:53 pm
Posts: 135
WireWireWire wrote:
That'd be a right laugh.


I'm not so sure :lol:
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:22 pm
NtW User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Sep 16, 2012 12:44 pm
Posts: 491
easyWire wrote:
Precisely the situation with Tony Smith, but the happy clappers won't have a word of it. How many more chances do we give? I like Smith and I'm grateful for what he's achieved for us but surely it's time to redecorate? We're still living in 2010.


Out of interest, who are you arguing with? Who do you think these 'happy clappers' are who think that Smith should continue?
//www.warringtonrugbyheritage.com

Dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:30 pm
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8932
NtW wrote:
Out of interest, who are you arguing with? Who do you think these 'happy clappers' are who think that Smith should continue?


Take a look at the Warrington Wolves Facebook Group for the misguided souls.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:37 pm
lefty goldblatt User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 05, 2010 5:25 pm
Posts: 5570
Location: South Stand.....bored
Mike Nicholas?
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 7:51 pm
Man Mountain Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jul 23, 2015 12:27 pm
Posts: 73
I think that I would be interested to see how Smith would go without the poisonous Agar again. I'm not saying I'd be happy, but interested.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 8:58 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8409
Said it before but I'd have Burrow in a heartbeat. Leeds seldom win when he doesn't play.
Got help Leeds next year.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 9:02 pm
easyWire User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm
Posts: 320
Location: Dubai
NtW wrote:
Out of interest, who are you arguing with? Who do you think these 'happy clappers' are who think that Smith should continue?


You only need to read the comments left on the Warrington Guardian website! Less so on these boards.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DAG, dickyflourbag, easyWire, getdownmonkeyman, matthew, NtW, RoyBoy29, rubber duckie, runningman29, silver2, sirlesboyd, Stitch, thelinesman, TwistTheMellonMan, Watford Wire, wire-quin, wiretillidie30, Wolf Hall and 316 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,628,9291,92776,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
TODAY : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
18
- 16PARRAMATTA
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
10
- 22PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
52
- 14HUDDERSFIELD
  
 FT 
TODAY : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
28
- 24COVENTY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
32
- 30LEIGH  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
16
- 6GLOUC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
6
- 54CELTIC  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
56
- 14BATLEY  
 FT 
TODAY : 15:15
8s
HULL KR
12
- 6WIDNES
TV
  
 FT 
TODAY : 17:15
8s
CATALANS
26
- 12FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TODAY : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM