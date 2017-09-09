Joined: Sun Jan 27, 2008 3:15 pm Posts: 320 Location: Dubai
lefty goldblatt wrote:
For the next two years, he didn't let us down, but you knew he was passed it. Since the start of 2016 it's been like Only Fool's and Horses. Great for years, but now it's being flogged to death, and we should be left with our memories
Precisely the situation with Tony Smith, but the happy clappers won't have a word of it. How many more chances do we give? I like Smith and I'm grateful for what he's achieved for us but surely it's time to redecorate? We're still living in 2010.
Out of interest, who are you arguing with? Who do you think these 'happy clappers' are who think that Smith should continue?
