Re: Ben Westwood
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:43 pm
rubber duckie
Wires71 wrote:
Tony Smith recruits, trains and picks the team.

Two out of three ain't bad
...or good.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 5:19 pm
lefty goldblatt
What's that noise
Shush everyone
That's it! It's the sound of the bottom of a barrel being scraped.

Let's all take our P&B tinted glasses off, and realise that Westwood's career has been on a downward spiral since 2013's GF defeat. For the next two years, he didn't let us down, but you knew he was passed it. Since the start of 2016 it's been like Only Fool's and Horses. Great for years, but now it's being flogged to death, and we should be left with our memories.

Yesterday's announcement is pathetic. I'm reminded of my first season of watching Wire in 79/80. A stocky figure warming up on the sideline as a sub. The crowd getting excited about a legend coming on the pitch. I watched with anticipation, and was a bet let down to see a shuffling Mike Nicolas just play AWFUL rugby. Shame really. Watching a club hero, merely going through the motions.

I've just heard that John Bevan has gone to his shed, to throw out all his old paint tins, and he's just caught sight of his boots. A glint appeared in his eye. Maybe we should get the near 70 year old to "do a job for us". Can't be any worse than Matty Russell
Thanks for the memories, Tony.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 7:23 pm
wiretillidie30
lefty goldblatt wrote:
It's fair to say that a certain amount of sentiment probably exists in The decision. So please enlighten me who else you would have signed instead?
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 11:35 am
WireWireWire
Nobody has a clue who they'd sign instead. Maybe some "top" overseas player that puts in a massive shift like Roy Asotasi. Can't wait. Bennie is past it. But he gives 110% which is more than you can say about some players these lot are happy to keep instead.
'We all wanna party when the funeral ends
And we all get together when we bury our friends'
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 2:51 pm
wiretillidie30
WireWireWire wrote:
Nice one.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 3:23 pm
Smith's Brolly
WireWireWire wrote:
Cheers Ben x
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Sat Sep 09, 2017 5:44 pm
On a reduced contract, if that's what it is, I'm happy to see him stay. I don't expect to see him every game, but used in rotation and for some of the niggly games, he is more than worth another year. Still competent and always gives it everything. I wish everyone would put in a shift like Benny. We wouldn't be in this mess if they did.
