What's that noise

Shush everyone

That's it! It's the sound of the bottom of a barrel being scraped.



Let's all take our P&B tinted glasses off, and realise that Westwood's career has been on a downward spiral since 2013's GF defeat. For the next two years, he didn't let us down, but you knew he was passed it. Since the start of 2016 it's been like Only Fool's and Horses. Great for years, but now it's being flogged to death, and we should be left with our memories.



Yesterday's announcement is pathetic. I'm reminded of my first season of watching Wire in 79/80. A stocky figure warming up on the sideline as a sub. The crowd getting excited about a legend coming on the pitch. I watched with anticipation, and was a bet let down to see a shuffling Mike Nicolas just play AWFUL rugby. Shame really. Watching a club hero, merely going through the motions.



I've just heard that John Bevan has gone to his shed, to throw out all his old paint tins, and he's just caught sight of his boots. A glint appeared in his eye. Maybe we should get the near 70 year old to "do a job for us". Can't be any worse than Matty Russell