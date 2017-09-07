WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Westwood

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Ben Westwood

Post a reply
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:08 am
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3124
Location: Stuck in 1982
Snaggletooth wrote:
Absolutely shocking decision, he is finished. This clubs goes from one despairing issue to another. Hanging on to old players regardless of their service shows a complete lack of ambition by the club and those fans applauding it.

This is why we are not a "Top Club", we will always be also ran's!

Bennie "HAS" been a terrific servant to this club. The club have to recognise this and reward accordingly, which they have done.


I am presuming that you have details of his contract which is obviously at the expense of other top signings and the clause that states he will be playing in every game? Lack of ambition, or a step up from Blythe if he is taking that spot on the roster? We (I) don't know yet and I'd prefer to reserve a bit outrage till we get our full squad line up confirmed for next year, as I wouldn't want to peak too early.

You are entitled to your opinion of course, I don't agree, but, that doesn't mean that I lack ambition for the club. I'm sure there will be plenty of other opportunities to be miffed and getting our collective 'knickers in a twist' over recruitment among our other ills.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:18 am
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3281
Location: newton-le-willows
marshman777 wrote:
ninearches wrote:
At least Ben will give 100% of what he has to give, but i find signals coming from the club very alarming especially with the poor season & lack of club interest in fixing the problem. I don't know if any more information will come from the club once we are safe for SL next season which could be settled this weekend if we can beat Leigh. The lack of enterprise from the club stupefying.

What signs are these as there are very few if any signs coming from the club at the minute.
only signs are coming from OZ that we are actively seeking a new coach.
Andy the club have announced a couple of signings bit that's all


Exactly,the sound of silence from the club is deafening.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:50 am
Winslade's Offload 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Thu Apr 19, 2012 12:40 pm
Posts: 3626
Location: Calling You / Blue october
I would have to agree with UR about Bennie. Thinking about it logically, if he is only costing the club peanuts, then surely he is worth retaining. The club will still have lots of cap money for other players. So as has been said, it depends on Bennie's contract - which none of us are privy to.

I am also a little surprised that there has been no other player movement considering the number of contracts that end this year. But that could all be waiting on the 10 points we need to ensure we avoid the million pound game.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:58 am
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8399
Did Bennie play a bad game when he played this season anyone?
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 12:03 pm
Fantastic Mr Catpiss 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 7:35 pm
Posts: 35409
Location: "The cuss i will?"
rubber duckie wrote:
Did Bennie play a bad game when he played this season anyone?


yes he looked very poor at the start of the year up until the leeds game when he drilled sutcliffe into the pitch, then he woke up a bit. How many games was that?
Image

"i have a phobia of Wolves"

"It was good to come over here, all the boys played really well, we completed our sets and it was a good night for us," josh Dugan said.

"To come over here and beat Warrington at Warrington is very pleasing. I think there was only about 15,000 but it felt like the Origin capacity of 50,000 so it was a great atmosphere and a great game."
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:14 pm
just_browny Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 3228
If his head is in the right place, he can still be a solid performer for us. I am neither delighted nor deflated by this, he is surely a better bet than signing a random squad player from a relegated side.
Mr. Zucchini Head wrote:
Horne > Myler


Best back row in the game?
Odemwingie wrote:
Depends what you're looking for.

Burgess, Ellis and Thaiday for strenth and being a nother prop.

If you want the whole package then Lockers is the best right now.


boz the warrior wrote:
lee briers is a nice person whoooo luck at lee forming a scrum the wire bum banger


Northampton_Saint wrote:
We have the best pack in the league pretty much,
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 1:58 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8399
Fantastic Mr Catpiss wrote:
yes he looked very poor at the start of the year up until the leeds game when he drilled sutcliffe into the pitch, then he woke up a bit. How many games was that?

So he woke up a bit and since played well. So do we expect a sudden down turn in that form in just about 16 weeks from this season end until the start of next?

He good for another year imo.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 4:22 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3281
Location: newton-le-willows
Article in the WG with Ben Westwood saying the players are embarrassed about the season & know they must shoulder a lot of the blame for the poor outcome to it. He doesn't blame Tony Smith & believes him & his fellow players are at fault.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 8:12 am
morleys_deckchair User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 06, 2009 3:53 pm
Posts: 8767
Location: Somewhere under the salary cap
if Michael Maguire wants to give him another year... thats good enough for me.
Massive pessimist
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 9:10 am
Wires71 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8920
ninearches wrote:
Article in the WG with Ben Westwood saying the players are embarrassed about the season & know they must shoulder a lot of the blame for the poor outcome to it. He doesn't blame Tony Smith & believes him & his fellow players are at fault.


Tony Smith recruits, trains and picks the team.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: DAG, karetaker, MrFlibble, Philth, The Riddler, The Speculator and 203 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,627,8731,52276,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  TODAY : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  TOMORROW : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  TOMORROW : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  TOMORROW : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  TOMORROW : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  TOMORROW : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 15th Sep : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM