Snaggletooth wrote: Absolutely shocking decision, he is finished. This clubs goes from one despairing issue to another. Hanging on to old players regardless of their service shows a complete lack of ambition by the club and those fans applauding it.



This is why we are not a "Top Club", we will always be also ran's!



Bennie "HAS" been a terrific servant to this club. The club have to recognise this and reward accordingly, which they have done.

I am presuming that you have details of his contract which is obviously at the expense of other top signings and the clause that states he will be playing in every game? Lack of ambition, or a step up from Blythe if he is taking that spot on the roster? We (I) don't know yet and I'd prefer to reserve a bit outrage till we get our full squad line up confirmed for next year, as I wouldn't want to peak too early.You are entitled to your opinion of course, I don't agree, but, that doesn't mean that I lack ambition for the club. I'm sure there will be plenty of other opportunities to be miffed and getting our collective 'knickers in a twist' over recruitment among our other ills.