Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:08 am
100% League Network
Snaggletooth wrote:
Absolutely shocking decision, he is finished. This clubs goes from one despairing issue to another. Hanging on to old players regardless of their service shows a complete lack of ambition by the club and those fans applauding it.

This is why we are not a "Top Club", we will always be also ran's!

Bennie "HAS" been a terrific servant to this club. The club have to recognise this and reward accordingly, which they have done.


I am presuming that you have details of his contract which is obviously at the expense of other top signings and the clause that states he will be playing in every game? Lack of ambition, or a step up from Blythe if he is taking that spot on the roster? We (I) don't know yet and I'd prefer to reserve a bit outrage till we get our full squad line up confirmed for next year, as I wouldn't want to peak too early.

You are entitled to your opinion of course, I don't agree, but, that doesn't mean that I lack ambition for the club. I'm sure there will be plenty of other opportunities to be miffed and getting our collective 'knickers in a twist' over recruitment among our other ills.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:18 am
marshman777 wrote:
ninearches wrote:
At least Ben will give 100% of what he has to give, but i find signals coming from the club very alarming especially with the poor season & lack of club interest in fixing the problem. I don't know if any more information will come from the club once we are safe for SL next season which could be settled this weekend if we can beat Leigh. The lack of enterprise from the club stupefying.

What signs are these as there are very few if any signs coming from the club at the minute.
only signs are coming from OZ that we are actively seeking a new coach.
Andy the club have announced a couple of signings bit that's all


Exactly,the sound of silence from the club is deafening.
