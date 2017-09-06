WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Westwood

Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:04 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8389
He's worth another year.
The bloke man turn our season around after his return with one big hit. Ok he got a few weeks off but we beat leeds against thr odds.
once a wire always a wire
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:06 pm
wynnez Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jul 06, 2010 6:18 pm
Posts: 226
Tiz Lad wrote:
So we re-sign a has been penalty machine just because of poor previous recruitment, precisely why this club is going nowhere.

Instead of learning and improving on mistakes made, they stick to type by keeping the status quo. Just like the one out sterile type of rugby currently employed by the club.

I've already a Wigan and Widnes fan laughing at the lack of ambition. The Widnes fan said he'd be furious if they'd signed him

The same Widnes fan who renewed a season ticket based on the fact they got shot of Brown. He was right there and he's right here


Widnes, that showed class & ambition signing Rangi Chase. That went well at least we had a few more games out of Sandow
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:13 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 847
Smith's Brolly wrote:
His salary won't be on the cap due to length of time at club.


Not any more, that dispensation was removed a few years back.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:15 pm
Shazbaz User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Sep 16, 2014 9:54 am
Posts: 324
Location: South Stand
Alffi_7 wrote:
Don't really see the problem with this. He can still do a job for us. He won't be a regular first choice 17 player, and will probably sit as 6th choice prop option behind Hill, Cooper, Crosby, Sita and Philbin. I'm ok with it, assuming his salary matched his squad position.

I think plenty of clubs would have been interested for a player like that to provide squad depth.

I agree. I think he still has a lot to offer especially in the bigger games. Only one with a bit of biff.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:15 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 847
Uncle Rico wrote:
Stop talking sense!!!


Sorry!

'This typifies the direction this club is going, it holds on to failed players almost as long as it does its failed coaches!' ... That better? ;)
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 6:40 pm
ninearches Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Apr 15, 2006 4:01 pm
Posts: 3278
Location: newton-le-willows
At least Ben will give 100% of what he has to give, but i find signals coming from the club very alarming especially with the poor season & lack of club interest in fixing the problem. I don't know if any more information will come from the club once we are safe for SL next season which could be settled this weekend if we can beat Leigh. The lack of enterprise from the club stupefying.
