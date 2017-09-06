shinymcshine wrote: On brighter news, against some of our more recent recruits in the forwards he still doesn't look too bad, compared say to : Cox, Bailey, Hughes, Savelio, Dodds, Westerman etc.

So we re-sign a has been penalty machine just because of poor previous recruitment, precisely why this club is going nowhere.Instead of learning and improving on mistakes made, they stick to type by keeping the status quo. Just like the one out sterile type of rugby currently employed by the club.I've already a Wigan and Widnes fan laughing at the lack of ambition. The Widnes fan said he'd be furious if they'd signed himThe same Widnes fan who renewed a season ticket based on the fact they got shot of Brown. He was right there and he's right here