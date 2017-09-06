WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ben Westwood

Board index Super 8s - Qualifiers Warrington Wolves Ben Westwood

Post a reply
Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:49 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 408
Giving Ben Westwood a new contract just about sums up the level of ambition of this club

I despair
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:51 pm
TheDoc User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Feb 21, 2009 10:55 pm
Posts: 729
Great for Bennie. Not great for the Club
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:54 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 408
TheDoc wrote:
Great for Bennie. Not great for the Club


100% correct bet he couldn't get the pen quick enough to sign it. Not one other team with any ambition of at the top end of the league would've have dreamt of offering him a deal
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:55 pm
shinymcshine Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1380
On brighter news, against some of our more recent recruits in the forwards he still doesn't look too bad, compared say to : Cox, Bailey, Hughes, Savelio, Dodds, Westerman etc.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:02 pm
Tiz Lad User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Feb 05, 2005 8:45 pm
Posts: 408
shinymcshine wrote:
On brighter news, against some of our more recent recruits in the forwards he still doesn't look too bad, compared say to : Cox, Bailey, Hughes, Savelio, Dodds, Westerman etc.


So we re-sign a has been penalty machine just because of poor previous recruitment, precisely why this club is going nowhere.

Instead of learning and improving on mistakes made, they stick to type by keeping the status quo. Just like the one out sterile type of rugby currently employed by the club.

I've already a Wigan and Widnes fan laughing at the lack of ambition. The Widnes fan said he'd be furious if they'd signed him

The same Widnes fan who renewed a season ticket based on the fact they got shot of Brown. He was right there and he's right here
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:09 pm
Alffi_7 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 8:36 pm
Posts: 845
Don't really see the problem with this. He can still do a job for us. He won't be a regular first choice 17 player, and will probably sit as 6th choice prop option behind Hill, Cooper, Crosby, Sita and Philbin. I'm ok with it, assuming his salary matched his squad position.

I think plenty of clubs would have been interested for a player like that to provide squad depth.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:22 pm
karetaker User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Apr 09, 2010 5:23 pm
Posts: 3435
Location: Moving closer to Widnes at this rate.
Alffi_7 wrote:
Don't really see the problem with this. He can still do a job for us. He won't be a regular first choice 17 player, and will probably sit as 6th choice prop option behind Hill, Cooper, Crosby, Sita and Philbin. I'm ok with it, assuming his salary matched his squad position.

I think plenty of clubs would have been interested for a player like that to provide squad depth.


Think that's a pretty fair summary of it, I get what others are saying but he won't be frontline if all others are fit.
Re: Ben Westwood
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:25 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 3123
Location: Stuck in 1982
Alffi_7 wrote:
Don't really see the problem with this. He can still do a job for us. He won't be a regular first choice 17 player, and will probably sit as 6th choice prop option behind Hill, Cooper, Crosby, Sita and Philbin. I'm ok with it, assuming his salary matched his squad position.

I think plenty of clubs would have been interested for a player like that to provide squad depth.


Stop talking sense!!!

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, Brendinio, Budgiezilla, Builth Wells Wire, Captain Hook, karetaker, leslie boyd, lister, Moe syslak, Shazbaz, shinymcshine, Smiffy27, TheDoc, Tiz Lad, TrevorGrice, Uncle Rico, Vernonwire, Wire Weaver, wire-flyer, Wire200#, wolfie wales and 259 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,626,9931,87076,2124,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 7th Sep : 20:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
ST. HELENS < 
  Fri 8th Sep : 10:55
NRL
SYDNEY
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WIGAN  
  Fri 8th Sep : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS  
  Sat 9th Sep : 07:10
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
PARRAMATTA
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 10:40
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 13:30
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 9th Sep : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
COVENTY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
WARRINGTON
v
LEIGH  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
GLOUC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
CELTIC  
  Sat 9th Sep : 15:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sat 9th Sep : 18:15
8s
CATALANS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat 9th Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
BARROW
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 07:10
NRL
CRONULLA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sun 10th Sep : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
HUNSLET  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
HULL KR
v
WIDNES  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
LONDON
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SHEFFIELD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
8s
SWINTON
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
YORK  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun 10th Sep : 15:00
CH1
DONCASTER
v
NEWCASTLE  
 > Thu 14th Sep : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM