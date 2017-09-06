|
Tiz Lad
Giving Ben Westwood a new contract just about sums up the level of ambition of this club
I despair
Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:51 pm
Great for Bennie. Not great for the Club
Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:54 pm
Tiz Lad
TheDoc wrote:
Great for Bennie. Not great for the Club
100% correct bet he couldn't get the pen quick enough to sign it. Not one other team with any ambition of at the top end of the league would've have dreamt of offering him a deal
Wed Sep 06, 2017 4:55 pm
On brighter news, against some of our more recent recruits in the forwards he still doesn't look too bad, compared say to : Cox, Bailey, Hughes, Savelio, Dodds, Westerman etc.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:02 pm
Tiz Lad
shinymcshine wrote:
On brighter news, against some of our more recent recruits in the forwards he still doesn't look too bad, compared say to : Cox, Bailey, Hughes, Savelio, Dodds, Westerman etc.
So we re-sign a has been penalty machine just because of poor previous recruitment, precisely why this club is going nowhere.
Instead of learning and improving on mistakes made, they stick to type by keeping the status quo. Just like the one out sterile type of rugby currently employed by the club.
I've already a Wigan and Widnes fan laughing at the lack of ambition. The Widnes fan said he'd be furious if they'd signed him
The same Widnes fan who renewed a season ticket based on the fact they got shot of Brown. He was right there and he's right here
Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:09 pm
Don't really see the problem with this. He can still do a job for us. He won't be a regular first choice 17 player, and will probably sit as 6th choice prop option behind Hill, Cooper, Crosby, Sita and Philbin. I'm ok with it, assuming his salary matched his squad position.
I think plenty of clubs would have been interested for a player like that to provide squad depth.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:22 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Don't really see the problem with this. He can still do a job for us. He won't be a regular first choice 17 player, and will probably sit as 6th choice prop option behind Hill, Cooper, Crosby, Sita and Philbin. I'm ok with it, assuming his salary matched his squad position.
I think plenty of clubs would have been interested for a player like that to provide squad depth.
Think that's a pretty fair summary of it, I get what others are saying but he won't be frontline if all others are fit.
Wed Sep 06, 2017 5:25 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
Don't really see the problem with this. He can still do a job for us. He won't be a regular first choice 17 player, and will probably sit as 6th choice prop option behind Hill, Cooper, Crosby, Sita and Philbin. I'm ok with it, assuming his salary matched his squad position.
I think plenty of clubs would have been interested for a player like that to provide squad depth.
Stop talking sense!!!
