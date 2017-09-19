WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Jacob Rees-Mogg

Re: Jacob Rees-Mogg
Post Tue Sep 19, 2017 10:34 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3254
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
*Kevin Keegan Mode*

I will love it, if he's elected as Tory leader.
"What year is this?"
Re: Jacob Rees-Mogg
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 9:06 pm
Joined: Tue Aug 27, 2013 10:28 am
Posts: 544
Fabulous man.
Re: Jacob Rees-Mogg
Post Wed Oct 18, 2017 10:55 pm
The Devil's Advocate
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 4:09 pm
Posts: 3254
Location: In the seaside town ...that they forgot to bomb
Levrier wrote:
Fabulous man.


Indeed, a Prince Among Men.
"What year is this?"
Re: Jacob Rees-Mogg
Post Thu Oct 19, 2017 8:55 am
bren2k
Joined: Wed Mar 24, 2010 6:32 pm
Posts: 13432
Location: Ossett
Dally wrote:
I think not. He clearly distinguished between the law as set by the elected representatives on the people and his personal beliefs.


Such strongly held personal beliefs, that he has no issues with profiting from a company that sells pills used to induce abortion; he's clearly a man of principle.
Re: Jacob Rees-Mogg
Post Fri Oct 20, 2017 8:26 am
Kelvin's Ferret
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7315
Location: Drinking with Enki
bren2k wrote:
Such strongly held personal beliefs, that he has no issues with profiting from a company that sells pills used to induce abortion; he's clearly a man of principle.


He's not the first high profile politician to bravely set aside his principles for the greater good of his wallet. I remember when Ken Livingstone made anti-Semitic remarks to a Jewish reporter (nobody finds this stuff even remotely unusual from him anymore) he used the justification that the Evening Standard was part of Daily Mail Group, and in the 1930's the Daily Mail was sympathetic to Hitler (an attitude which wasn't all that uncommon in UK prior to Second World War). What Livingstone didn't say was that he himself had worked for the Evening Standard as a paid restaurant critic, apparently there's some sort of special argument where it didn't count when it was him.
For contributions, remittances, payments, and all other matters of any responsibility, please refer to someone else.

“The British people love a good hero and a good hate”
Lord Northcliffe
Re: Jacob Rees-Mogg
Post Sat Oct 21, 2017 11:27 pm
JonB95
Joined: Thu Jun 30, 2011 8:44 pm
Posts: 1808
Kelvin's Ferret wrote:
He's not the first high profile politician to bravely set aside his principles for the greater good of his wallet. I remember when Ken Livingstone made anti-Semitic remarks to a Jewish reporter (nobody finds this stuff even remotely unusual from him anymore) he used the justification that the Evening Standard was part of Daily Mail Group, and in the 1930's the Daily Mail was sympathetic to Hitler (an attitude which wasn't all that uncommon in UK prior to Second World War). What Livingstone didn't say was that he himself had worked for the Evening Standard as a paid restaurant critic, apparently there's some sort of special argument where it didn't count when it was him.


that's a truly amazing non-sequitur, your obsession with Ken Livingstone seems to outweigh even his obsession with Hitler
