bren2k wrote: Such strongly held personal beliefs, that he has no issues with profiting from a company that sells pills used to induce abortion; he's clearly a man of principle.

He's not the first high profile politician to bravely set aside his principles for the greater good of his wallet. I remember when Ken Livingstone made anti-Semitic remarks to a Jewish reporter (nobody finds this stuff even remotely unusual from him anymore) he used the justification that the Evening Standard was part of Daily Mail Group, and in the 1930's the Daily Mail was sympathetic to Hitler (an attitude which wasn't all that uncommon in UK prior to Second World War). What Livingstone didn't say was that he himself had worked for the Evening Standard as a paid restaurant critic, apparently there's some sort of special argument where it didn't count when it was him.