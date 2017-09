Dally

Bullseye wrote: He's entitled to his views. I don't think anyone has said he isn't. The fact that his views on abortion have more in common with those of the mullahs of the Taliban than the majority of people in this country show him to be out of touch. It shows a lack of empathy, compassion and pragmatism that would preclude him from being in high office.

I think not. He clearly distinguished between the law as set by the elected representatives on the people and his personal beliefs.

I think you're mistaken. Even most of the oldest voters don't share his views on abortion (it being accepted in UK law for 50 years).



He was the ONLY MP in the house to vote against keeping open the DUBS scheme for unaccompanied child refugees. Despite the Pope saying at the time "Protecting the world's migrants and refugees is a moral imperative". Seems he's keener on certain Catholic teachings than others.



Under the novelty persona lies an unpleasant man.

Dally wrote: He'll be very popular with the oldest voters and he's become a cult figure among sections of the young. Be careful what you wish for.



There's no one who'd have voted labour who's now in moggmentum.



He'll have a cult following with these nice people



There's no one who'd have voted labour who's now in moggmentum.

He'll have a cult following with these nice people

http://metro.co.uk/2017/08/30/young-tor ... s-6891620/

Bullseye wrote: Under the novelty persona lies an unpleasant man.



The same as Boris, when you look what they actually stand for it's repulsive.

Dally wrote: he's become a cult figure among sections of the young



That would be the "young" who tried to form a Tory version of Momentum, and were quickly outed (by Guido Fawkes no less) as having a WhatsApp group where they had a jolly old lol about gassing chavs?



That would be the "young" who tried to form a Tory version of Momentum, and were quickly outed (by Guido Fawkes no less) as having a WhatsApp group where they had a jolly old lol about gassing chavs?

I don't think anyone in Labour will be worried too much about the potential for those people to be swing voters, do you?

The Mogg is a bit like BoJo in that the Tories wheel him out when they need to cause a distraction. Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this. Kelvin's Ferret

King Street Cat wrote: The Mogg is a bit like BoJo in that the Tories wheel him out when they need to cause a distraction.



He has the same kind of novelty function as Dennis Skinner for a section of the left, or several other politicians across the spectrum. It's good click bait but only a numpty would believe their outward schtick has a bearing of the serious practical political horse trading done largely behind the scenes in committees, briefings and meetings. Boris is a bit different, behind his bumbling schtick, he has held, and indeed currently does hold, serious roles with genuine influence. Mogg on the other hand has been an MP for nearly 8 years, but he hasn't chaired a committee, nor has he been a junior minister, nor does he have a latent powerbase to tap into (which is what Corbyn has successfully managed to do, but even Corbyn has had to tone down his previous loonie leftie schtick in order to transition from novelty politics to serious politics).



“The British people love a good hero and a good hate”

Dally wrote: Good to see a politician stand up unequivocally for what he believes in without cowering in front of the liberal thought police. Whether you agree with him or not on the issues of gay marriage, abortion, etc it is refreshing to see somebody stand up for what he thinks, despite knowing there will be a backlash from the loud-mouthed, intellectually stunted, self-appointed guardians of what we should think and say. Handled the ambush so much better than Farron.



Oh man. Can't believe i missed this post from "Dally-mail", which translates to "good to see someone stand up to what they believe in as long as it's xenophobic or doesn't have people's best interests at heart.



Regards



Oh man. Can't believe i missed this post from "Dally-mail", which translates to "good to see someone stand up to what they believe in as long as it's xenophobic or doesn't have people's best interests at heart.

Regards

King James

Jacob Rees-Mogg on the massive increase in the use of food banks:



"I don’t think the state can do everything. It tries to provide a base of welfare that should allow people to make ends meet during the course of the week, but on some occasions that will not work. And to have charitable support given by people voluntarily to support their fellow citizens, I think is rather uplifting and shows what a good, compassionate country we are.”



Every clever tory heavyweight who supported Leave has taken steps to make sure they don't get thrust into the drivers seat as Brexit unfolds.

