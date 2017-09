King Street Cat wrote: The Mogg is a bit like BoJo in that the Tories wheel him out when they need to cause a distraction.

He has the same kind of novelty function as Dennis Skinner for a section of the left, or several other politicians across the spectrum. It's good click bait but only a numpty would believe their outward schtick has a bearing of the serious practical political horse trading done largely behind the scenes in committees, briefings and meetings. Boris is a bit different, behind his bumbling schtick, he has held, and indeed currently does hold, serious roles with genuine influence. Mogg on the other hand has been an MP for nearly 8 years, but he hasn't chaired a committee, nor has he been a junior minister, nor does he have a latent powerbase to tap into (which is what Corbyn has successfully managed to do, but even Corbyn has had to tone down his previous loonie leftie schtick in order to transition from novelty politics to serious politics).