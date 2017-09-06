WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Will Olsi be coming home?

Will Olsi be coming home?
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:49 pm
nkpom
Joined: Tue Dec 30, 2003
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 1:01 pm
I had been looking at different forwards as replacements for Roqica & Offerdahl (both not good enough in my opinion) and had concentrated on Olsi, Rapira (already signed for Toulouse though) and Manuokafoa (Widnes). I think we are good enough with retaining Battye, Ioane, Spencer, Evans, Bienek & Butler (promoted from U19's). We now just need 1 scrappy/angry
possibly more mature forward!
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 1:53 pm
We now just need 1 scrappy/angry possibly more mature forward!


I tend to agree with this, I don't see much Superleague nowadays as I don't have sky, does Olsi offer what we need? Not sure.................
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:00 pm
I cannot see Olsi coming back to the club. In my opinion he is not really what we want. We need someone more physical.
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 2:16 pm
Off to Toronto apparently
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:56 pm
Good luck to him.
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:04 am
Bostwick wrote:
I cannot see Olsi coming back to the club. In my opinion he is not really what we want. We need someone more physical.


Agree. We have enough mid range prop come second rows, we don't need another one.

If, as appears the consensus, Mark O is off then we definitely need another big unit.

Purtell will be going, could be argued he never came, but we have to replace with a strike centre.

Hopefully Api will re-sign, but if not we need some depth in the halves.

I am mixed on Junior, I want him to be good, but he hasn't shown up just yet. I would retain.

Ben E contract ends at the end of the season, should we re-sign him ? Again, I think we need a prop that's going to make big metres (Chris Hill was a great example the other day), a more mature version of Lewis.

Boudebza will no doubt move on and to be honest it has to be the moment of truth for Ben Pointer.

And lets not forget Dan H, Sid and Kam have not been around for weeks now for differing reasons, so like new players.
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:11 am
Where is Mark O going?
Mac out!
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:55 am
Harrison, Pointer & Pearce-Paul are all out of contract at the end of the year.

Off topic, but poor from the club to not give no updates on the severity of Harrison's injury!

