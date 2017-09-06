Bostwick wrote: I cannot see Olsi coming back to the club. In my opinion he is not really what we want. We need someone more physical.

Agree. We have enough mid range prop come second rows, we don't need another one.If, as appears the consensus, Mark O is off then we definitely need another big unit.Purtell will be going, could be argued he never came, but we have to replace with a strike centre.Hopefully Api will re-sign, but if not we need some depth in the halves.I am mixed on Junior, I want him to be good, but he hasn't shown up just yet. I would retain.Ben E contract ends at the end of the season, should we re-sign him ? Again, I think we need a prop that's going to make big metres (Chris Hill was a great example the other day), a more mature version of Lewis.Boudebza will no doubt move on and to be honest it has to be the moment of truth for Ben Pointer.And lets not forget Dan H, Sid and Kam have not been around for weeks now for differing reasons, so like new players.