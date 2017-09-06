WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep

Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:33 pm
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3075
Location: Peterborough
This run of must win games sees us at home to Featherstone Rovers this weekend.

Without Greg Bird and a late decision on the fitness of Luke Walsh, everything seems to be going against us at the moment.

But, there is no time to cry and a season to save so Steve McNamara and the players who have go into this mess are the men who have to get us out.
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 1:30 pm
John_D User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30604
Location: The commentary box
Lucas Albert to run riot
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:11 am
John_D User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30604
Location: The commentary box
Walsh in the squad:

Inu, Williame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Thornley, Albert, Da Costa, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:42 am
John_D User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30604
Location: The commentary box
Squad amendment. Thornley failed a fitness test and is replaced by.......

THOMAS BOSC
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:28 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 292
Jimmythecuckoo wrote:


Without Greg Bird and a late decision on the fitness of Luke Walsh, everything seems to be going against us at the moment.


You think you have problems - the 5 props who have made most appearances for Fev this season (Darrell Griffin, Andy Bostock, Richard Moore and the two Dual Reg players Jordan Baldwinson and Jack Ormondroyd) are all out.
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:45 pm
John_D User avatar
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30604
Location: The commentary box
A timely reminder there, Phantom Horseman, that there's always someone worse off. You taking your boots down? ;)

I didn't even realise that Richard 'Y'know' Moore was still playing
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:39 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 292
John_D wrote:
A timely reminder there, Phantom Horseman, that there's always someone worse off. You taking your boots down? ;)

I didn't even realise that Richard 'Y'know' Moore was still playing


Was actually the best player on the field last week against Hull KR before he got injured. Looks like he's been given another year's contract for 2018...he'll be 36 in December.
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 3:56 pm
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3412
Heading over with my uncle who is a Fev fan, any tips for decent bars before / after the game, staying in Perpignan,. I went once 4 years ago and was in some Irish bar. Also, the bookies are giving fev a 30 start, seems Generous?
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 7:32 am
Towns88 User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 18, 2009 3:34 pm
Posts: 3412
Cheers for the helpful replies.

Highlights of the trip include talking to Paul Aiton, real good guy. The toilets at Perpignan airport.

Low points include talking to Greg Bird. And the woman at the main bar charging me €2 deposit per cup even though it was only 1.50
"I'm sorry, but I would hope that we would beat Cas with a 1 day turnaround."

An arrogant Wigan fan a few days before we stuffed them 18-4 at the JJB.
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Mon Sep 11, 2017 10:31 am
Jimmythecuckoo User avatar
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3075
Location: Peterborough
Towns88 wrote:
Cheers for the helpful replies.

Apols. We are a pretty small bunch and quiet forum. We did have a thread on it so will try and dig it out to make sticky.

