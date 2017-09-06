WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep

Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 12:33 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 3074
Location: Peterborough
This run of must win games sees us at home to Featherstone Rovers this weekend.

Without Greg Bird and a late decision on the fitness of Luke Walsh, everything seems to be going against us at the moment.

But, there is no time to cry and a season to save so Steve McNamara and the players who have go into this mess are the men who have to get us out.
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Wed Sep 06, 2017 1:30 pm
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30604
Location: The commentary box
Lucas Albert to run riot
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 11:11 am
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30604
Location: The commentary box
Walsh in the squad:

Inu, Williame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Casty, Anderson, Horo, Bousquet, Garcia, Baitieri, Duport, Thornley, Albert, Da Costa, Margalet, Navarrete, Tierney
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 10:42 am
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30604
Location: The commentary box
Squad amendment. Thornley failed a fitness test and is replaced by.......

THOMAS BOSC
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:28 pm
The Phantom Horseman
Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 290
Jimmythecuckoo wrote:


Without Greg Bird and a late decision on the fitness of Luke Walsh, everything seems to be going against us at the moment.


You think you have problems - the 5 props who have made most appearances for Fev this season (Darrell Griffin, Andy Bostock, Richard Moore and the two Dual Reg players Jordan Baldwinson and Jack Ormondroyd) are all out.
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 12:45 pm
John_D
Joined: Thu Feb 21, 2002 4:49 pm
Posts: 30604
Location: The commentary box
A timely reminder there, Phantom Horseman, that there's always someone worse off. You taking your boots down? ;)

I didn't even realise that Richard 'Y'know' Moore was still playing
Re: Ian Hardmanchester - Fev home 09th Sep
Post Fri Sep 08, 2017 1:39 pm
The Phantom Horseman
Joined: Mon Sep 24, 2012 2:55 pm
Posts: 290
John_D wrote:
A timely reminder there, Phantom Horseman, that there's always someone worse off. You taking your boots down? ;)

I didn't even realise that Richard 'Y'know' Moore was still playing


Was actually the best player on the field last week against Hull KR before he got injured. Looks like he's been given another year's contract for 2018...he'll be 36 in December.

