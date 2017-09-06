This run of must win games sees us at home to Featherstone Rovers this weekend.
Without Greg Bird and a late decision on the fitness of Luke Walsh, everything seems to be going against us at the moment.
But, there is no time to cry and a season to save so Steve McNamara and the players who have go into this mess are the men who have to get us out.
