Re: Dean Hadley
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 7:58 am
vastman wrote:
Think that's a bit unfair. Regardless of his merits as a player you'd hardly expect him to be first choice in the play off series when the main squad is injury free. Who exactly would you play him for?

He did OK against Leeds, that's really about as much a I know about him so far.


I don't think he should be ahead of anybody who is currently playing and that is why I wouldn't keep him because he is a quota player and IMO we shouldn't keep a quota player on a longer deal if they are not in the 17.
Re: Dean Hadley
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:18 am
altofts wildcat wrote:
I don't think he should be ahead of anybody who is currently playing and that is why I wouldn't keep him because he is a quota player and IMO we shouldn't keep a quota player on a longer deal if they are not in the 17.


I get that to a degree, but he's unfortunate in terms of chances, same as Crowther really. It would take an astonishingly big name signing to force there way into the team at the moment. The lad could be busting a gut but I can't see him getting a chance to impress this year.

If the coaching staff like him then I'd have no issue with keeping him next year even as a quota player. However as I say it would have to be a leap of faith because he is highly unlikely to get the chance to prove himself this year.

It's not like Randell who was able to walk into the team because we only had one hooker and he was broken.
Re: Dean Hadley
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 8:23 am
Hasson isn't a quota player he was born in London. Sticking my neck out with that but sure I read somewhere he doesn't count on the quota spots.
What would a Cockney know about rugby league?
Re: Dean Hadley
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 9:44 am
I think Hasson counts on the quota as " non fed ", but I may be wrong
Re: Dean Hadley
Post Thu Sep 07, 2017 10:35 am
poplar cats alive wrote:
I think Hasson counts on the quota as " non fed ", but I may be wrong


Hasson defo Born in England
So the natural fit would be a non federation trained player
