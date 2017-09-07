vastman wrote:
Think that's a bit unfair. Regardless of his merits as a player you'd hardly expect him to be first choice in the play off series when the main squad is injury free. Who exactly would you play him for?
He did OK against Leeds, that's really about as much a I know about him so far.
I don't think he should be ahead of anybody who is currently playing and that is why I wouldn't keep him because he is a quota player and IMO we shouldn't keep a quota player on a longer deal if they are not in the 17.