vastman wrote: Potentially Batchelor is better but it's potential for now. He has more to his game imho. However even if he gets that far I'd say he's a few years off producing it so Hadley is a big loss with Kirmond coming to the end of his career as well.

Agreed which is why I think we will need to sign a Back rower for next year because so far contracted for next year we have Kirmond, Ashurst, Batchelor and Crowther which for me is 1 good player light for a full season.