vastman wrote:
Potentially Batchelor is better but it's potential for now. He has more to his game imho. However even if he gets that far I'd say he's a few years off producing it so Hadley is a big loss with Kirmond coming to the end of his career as well.
Agreed which is why I think we will need to sign a Back rower for next year because so far contracted for next year we have Kirmond, Ashurst, Batchelor and Crowther which for me is 1 good player light for a full season.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: 1873, 60sCat, AKA kellyseye, altofts wildcat, bellycouldtackle, charlie63wildcat, cross lane cat, dull nickname, FickleFingerOfFate, hazzard, JINJER, KevW60349, lampyboy, Lupsetbull, malpalu, Mike1970, Mr Bliss, Murgan, NEwildcat, PrinterThe, Sandal Cat, Slugger McBatt, The Phantom Horseman, upthecats, vastman, wakefieldwall, Wildthing, wrencat1873 and 290 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wakefield Trinity