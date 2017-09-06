WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Dean Hadley

Wed Sep 06, 2017 3:08 pm
He's been great for us, will miss him. But it's a chance for others to step up and make the grade. Thanks Dean Hadley for your part in a great season. :ROCKS:
wakefieldwall wrote:
He has been tremendous this year and the benefit will have been mutual. Hull will get a better player back. A loan signing his effort and conduct have been first class - even his kid was running around in a Wakey shirt in Cats bar. I'm sure he'll get a decent reception when he returns with Hull.

As pointed out on this thread his will be big boots to fill. Over to Batch :)


Potentially Batchelor is better but it's potential for now. He has more to his game imho. However even if he gets that far I'd say he's a few years off producing it so Hadley is a big loss with Kirmond coming to the end of his career as well.
vastman wrote:
Potentially Batchelor is better but it's potential for now. He has more to his game imho. However even if he gets that far I'd say he's a few years off producing it so Hadley is a big loss with Kirmond coming to the end of his career as well.

Agreed which is why I think we will need to sign a Back rower for next year because so far contracted for next year we have Kirmond, Ashurst, Batchelor and Crowther which for me is 1 good player light for a full season.
